Pure honey: Health benefits of pure honey every individual should know

Honey, a sweet, syrupy, golden-coloured liquid made by honeybees has been proven over time to be beneficial to the human race.

With benefits ranging from health to diet, economy, and much more; the golden syrup has been passed down from generations because of its immense benefits.

According to Healthline.com, there are some health benefits you tend to enjoy when you take honey appropriately and discussed in this article are some of those health benefits you should know.

1. It is the powerhouse of diverse nutrients

One tablespoon or 21 grams of raw honey contains 64 calories and 17 grams of sugar.

Raw honey also contains smaller amounts of the following micronutrients (or, vitamins and minerals):

Calcium Magnesium Manganese Niacin Pantothenic acid Phosphorous Potassium Riboflavin Zinc

In addition, raw honey is a source of varying amounts of amino acids, enzymes, and other beneficial compounds.

2. It is a good source of antioxidants

Raw honey contains an array of plant chemicals that act as antioxidants. Some types of honey have as many antioxidants as fruits and vegetables. Antioxidants help to protect your body from cell damage due to free radicals. Free radicals contribute to the ageing process and may also contribute to the development of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Research also shows that antioxidant compounds in raw honey called polyphenols have anti-inflammatory effects that could be beneficial in protecting against a number of conditions associated with oxidative stress.

3. It soothes sore throat and cough

Honey is a sore throat remedy that soothes aches and can help with coughs. All you need do is add it to hot tea with lemon when a cold virus hits. Though more research is needed, a 2021 research suggested that honey could be superior to other forms of care for the improvement of upper respiratory tract infections. A 2016 study also suggested that the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties are effective in helping with a sore throat.

4. It is a phytonutrient powerhouse

Phytonutrients are compounds found in plants that help protect the plant from harm. For example, some keep insects away or shield the plant from ultraviolet radiation.





The phytonutrients in honey are responsible for its antioxidant properties, as well as its antibacterial and antifungal power.

They’re also thought to be the reason raw honey has shown immune-boosting and anticancer benefits.

5. It is beneficial to the brain

The polyphenols in honey may be able to counter inflammation in the hippocampus, that is, the part of the brain involved in memory.

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects can benefit many parts of the body, including brain health.

6. It helps with digestive issues

Honey is sometimes used to treat digestive issues such as diarrhoea, though research to show that it works is limited.

It may have potential as a treatment for Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria, though, a common cause of stomach ulcers.

It also contains beneficial prebiotics, meaning it nourishes the good bacteria that live in the intestines, which are crucial not only for digestion but overall health.

7. It helps heal wounds

A 2018 review of studies found that honey has antimicrobial properties.

A 2017 review of studies also suggested that honey, propolis, and royal jelly may have potential health benefits for microbial inhibition and wound healing.

However, it is important you consult your physician before using honey for any medical purpose.

8. It has antibacterial and antifungal properties

Research has shown that the propolis in raw honey has antifungal and antibacterial properties.

Honey’s effectiveness as an antibacterial or antifungal varies depending on the honey, but some varieties are being studied for specific therapeutic uses such as against Candida-associated infections.

9. It is best for maintaining blood sugar levels than regular sugar

When it comes to blood sugar management, honey may offer some slight benefits over regular sugar.

Although honey raises your blood sugar level just like other types of sugar do, the antioxidants it contains may help protect against metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.

However, while honey may be slightly better than refined sugar for people with diabetes, it should still be consumed in moderation.

Pure honey is indeed a reservoir of diverse health benefits. Ensure you consult your physician before making use of honey as they are in the best position to tell you if you should make use of honey or not.

