PTOD says he’s ready to take his spot with new single, Superstar

Georgia-based Nigerian singer and songwriter, Precious Imhansi Jacob, also known as PTOD has talked up his new single, Superstar, saying with the song, he’s gearing up to become one of the most sorts after musical exports from Africa.

According to the singer, Superstar is a groovy song that will get anyone moving and dancing and he also encouraged his fans to get behind the song and raise its numbers on music streaming platforms.

Speaking about his other interest outside of music, PTOD who has Masters Degree in Biology from the University of Georgia stated that growing up in Warri, Delta State shaped his music career and prepared him for the big moments ahead of him.

With three singles to his credit, he hinted that he has always had a passion for, insisting that music is something he cannot do without.

With the fast-growing music industry, PTOD said he wants to raise his music game to heights that would make it difficult for anyone to resist his voice.

“I want to be the next biggest name in the music industry and it is already happening. With the good numbers my songs rake in in terms of streams and attention, it won’t be too long before my name and sound take over the music industry in Nigeria and beyond,” he enthused.

