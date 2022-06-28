UN Deputy Secretary General, Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed, tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Mrs Amina Muhammed

The United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Mrs Amina Muhammed, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into isolation.

Mrs Mohammed was Nigeria’s Minister of Environment before she took up the appointment of the Deputy General of the world body.

Announcing the development on her Twitter handle on Tuesday, Mrs Mohammed said: “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Grateful to be one of the privileged to have been vaccinated as I think of the millions still without protection. Let us continue to push for vaccines leaving no one behind.

“Happy to continue online in isolation, my full commitment to the #TransformingEducation pre-summit.
She was supposed to attend the summit of the Transforming Education programme organised by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) before she discovered her status despite being vaccinated.

You might also like
Latest News

1755 unemployed youths to benefit from COVID-19 recovery program in Anambra 

Latest News

Covid-19: Six LGAs in Kaduna receive support from PPFN

Latest News

COVID-19: Ondo govt issues fresh vaccination deadline for civil servants

Latest News

NPHCDA partners community pharmacists to expand COVID-19 vaccination coverage

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More