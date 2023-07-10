The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of new Commissioners for Bayelsa and Borno States Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechikwu Ani.

According to the statement, “the new Commissioners are; CP. Alausa Hakeem Tolani for Bayelsa State and CP. Yusuf Mohammed Lawal for Borno state respectively.

It explained that the Commission approved the appointments at the continuation of its 21st Plenary Meeting currently going on at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

It added that the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, charged the new Commissioners to ensure that the vision of Mr. President for an improved national security is accorded the required attention.

According to it, Arase said the war against terror and terrorism in Nigeria must be won and called on state Command Commissioners to restrategise and take over the public space currently being distorted by non-state actors.

He noted that the Commission would continue to create the enabling environment for the Officers to give off their best, adding that the security of Nigeria and Nigerians must remain a priority for the Nation’s national growth.

