The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday promoted the Force Public Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’ to the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with two Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGs) appointed.

Also, 14,052 Inspectors were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Police (Unconfirmed) and the Confirmation of 9,016 unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechikwu Ani.

The statement said that the decisions were taken at the Plenary Session of the Connection held at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

It explained that the Commission approved the appointment of AIG Matthew Akinyosola in charge of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) to Deputy Inspector General of Police to fill in the position vacated by the acting Inspector General of Police who had represented the South West zone in the Police Management Team.

It stated that DIG Akinyosola tenure ended on the 1st of July 2023 when he retired from Service paving way for the Commission to appoint AIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, AIG Zone 12, Bauchi, as DIG representing the South West from July 1st 2023.

According to it, the Commission approved the promotion of CSP Olumuyiwa Oladunmoye Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer to the next rank of ACP and the confirmation of 9,016 unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police.

“The Plenary also approved the promotion of 14,052 Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (Unconfirmed) while one Inspector Habila Bulus was promoted to ASP 11 for his gallantry and commitment to duty.

“Also Inspector Mohammed Aminu who trended on social Media where he was seen being assaulted in uniform by one Seun Kuti was also promoted to ASP 1. The Commission noted that in spite of the unwarranted provocation, intimidation and serious assault he exhibited a high level of professionalism, restraint and chose to follow the due process of law to seek redress. CP. Olalaye Falaye, former Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command was earlier promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police after the Commission had approved the adjustment of his position in the seniority list.

It added that a delegation of the Police Management Team led by DIG Mohammed Dan Mallam on Wednesday joined the Management of the Police Service Commission at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja to officially bid some Members of the Commision farewell in a convivial valedictory session held in their honour.

According to it, the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, who presided over the ceremony said they were worthy of celebration for standing tall and strong in the midst of obvious disquiet “which hitherto characterised the activities of the Commission and held the forte of the Commission down when it seemed it would disintegrate”.

Dr. Arase noted that the outgoing Commissioners jointly lifted and positioned the Commission where “it is today despite challenges and the characterising conflict between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force”.

It added that the Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku had in her remarks during the ceremony said their legacies for the Commission “are quite laudable and cannot be erased in the history of the Commission; you have left indelible footprints in the Commission, never to be forgotten”.

Dr. Anyanwutaku appealed to all the outgoing Members not to close their doors to the Commission as it would continue to reach out to consult and tap from their wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge.

