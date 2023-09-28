Protesting workers of the Federal Ministry of Works, on Thursday, locked Minister David Umahi inside his office over alleged ‘highhandedness’.

Umahi was said to have denied workers who came to work late to work access to the ministry.

According to AIT, the protesters who are union members comprising the Housing and Works Ministry locked the ministry, blocking entry and exit and preventing the minister from leaving the office.

The minister was also accused of breaking public service rules since his appointment by stopping engineers and directors from doing their work and bringing in consultants to run the affairs of the ministry.

A union official, Williams Kudi, who spoke with newsmen said the minister has refused to grant them an audience to express their concerns.

