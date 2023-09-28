Ifeanyi Ezenwankwo, a middle-aged man, was apprehended by security personnel for assaulting his wife and burying a newborn baby in a shallow grave in the Nanka community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

His wife, Ekwutosi, said her husband injured her after raising the alarm when she returned home and found her husband burying the newborn baby.

Chidinmma Ikeanyionwu, the Media Aide to Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, revealed this to journalists on Thursday in a press statement.

Ikeanyionwu stated that security personnel promptly apprehended the perpetrator, and the wife was rescued once the ministry was aware of the situation.

The statement read, “One Ekwutosi Ezenwankwo, a woman from Agbiligba Nanka has been rescued from his alleged ritualist husband, Ifeanyi Ezenwankwo, for refusing to aid and abet his criminal activities.

“According to the woman, the husband who is also a native of Nanka is always in the habit of impregnating one 16-year-old girl and afterward, aborts the pregnancies, but he ran out of luck when the said 16-year-old became pregnant again and the pregnancy could not be aborted.

“The wife of the culprit said that trouble started when she came back home from where she went to and met her husband and the 16-year-old girl burying the newborn baby and when she raised the alarm, the husband brutally descended on her and wounded her together with her children.

“The woman noted that she had earlier observed what was going on between her husband and the young girl and had quickly warned that nothing should happen to the unborn child, a situation, she said made the husband hide the girl in his chambers.

“She also revealed that the husband also threatened to kill her, which has been a constant occurrence, citing instances where community members have rescued her from her husband anytime he embarks on the mission of silencing her.

“When she was asked what started the issue, Ekwutosi said that their problem started when the husband married another woman and ever since has not been contributing to the upkeep and welfare of the children.”