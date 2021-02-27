Proprietors reject wearing of hijab in Kwara schools

Proprietors of mission secondary schools in Kwara State have rejected the approval of hijab wearing in mission schools by the Kwara State government.

The state government had on Thursday last week approved wearing of hijab for students of grant-aided schools in the state.

The proprietors in a communique read by the spokesperson of the group, Reverend Victor Dada, said that the “body condemns the use of hijab in Christian missions grant-aided schools as this will cause discrimination in schools and allow terrorist to easily identify our children and wards.

“Christian mission grant-aided schools should be returned to the owners promptly as most of these schools have churches besides them and unnecessary trespass may lead to break down of law and order.

“Christian faithful should occupy all grant-aided schools. Christians should have a day for prayers and fasting for God to intervene in the imbroglo.

“We shall continue to interact and dialogue with the state government on the return of grant-aided schools to the proprietors.”

