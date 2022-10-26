Proposed demolition of plaza in Uyo sends shivers to beneficiaries

Thousands of Akwa Ibom State indigenes who are benefiting from the the popular Epic plaza located at the city centre of Uyo, the state capital, are lamenting as the business empire is about to be closed.

Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively reveal the plaza has employed over 1,000 Akwa Ibom youths in the last three decades.

Because of its proximity to the University of Uyo, it serves both the students and lecturers in the their academic works such as term papers, assignments, projects and seminar papers.

Some who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune expressed fears on how they are going to lose the opportunity if they relocate from the plaza.

They, therefore, called on the state government and relevant authorities to intervene by prevailing on whoever acquired the building to retain the commercial status of the plaza.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that most of the people doing business in the plaza are already frustrated as a result of lack of capital to engage in a meaningful venture.

Mr. Monday Joshua, a graduate of Computer Engineering operating at the plaza said that the newly-acquired plaza had given them a one month notice, but described the deadline as too urgent.

