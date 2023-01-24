Prolonged fasting can damage your kidney, NAFDAC warns Nigerians

“Muslims and Christians fast a lot and it is part of the kidney problem”

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has advised Nigerians to desist from prolonged fasting, as it is dangerous to their kidneys.

The Director General of the agency, Prof. Adeyeye, in a press conference Monday, attributed the high rate of kidney problems in Nigeria to prolonged fasting by some religious adherents.

She, however, insisted that those subjecting themselves to prolonged fasting on religious grounds must moderate the act to avoid damaging their kidneys.

Briefing the media on the breakthrough by her agency in tracking a high consignments of Tramadol and other pharmaceuticals to the Republic of Benin, the Professor tasked Nigerians to fast but with common sense.

Her words;

“Kidney failure, we are a very religious country- Muslims and Christians fast a lot and it is part of the kidney problem.

“Your body has to have homeomistatic balance, meaning that the water level in your body must be enough to make your organs to function.

“Some people will fast for 10 or 20 days and drink only little water, the kidney is being punished.

“Now, if you put chemicals in it, it triples in exponential manner, it damages the kidney because the kidney doesn’t have water to dilute and filter.





“I fast but with common sense. We have to fast with common sense, otherwise we will pay with our kidneys.”