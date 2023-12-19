To guide against building collapse, shoddy development and abandonment of projects, professionals in the building sector have been urged to embrace builders’ documents for sustainable building construction.

According to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Oladipo Ikpeseyi, such documents were vital to the implementation of Urban and Regional Planning Law towards the realm of sustainable building construction

Okpeseyi gave the advice during the 3rd Edition of the Pa Osikoya Memorial Lecture organised by the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) in Ketu, Lagos.

Speaking on the theme ‘The Imperative of Builders’ Documents in the Implementation of Urban and Physical Planning Laws Towards Achieving Sustainable Building Construction’, Okpeseyi who doubles as the guest speaker, described builders’ documents as “indispensable tools that empower professionals in urban development to navigate the complexities of their field, ensuring that their projects are legally sound, well-coordinated, and aligned with the principles of sustainable and thoughtful urban planning.”

He emphasised that the documents were of paramount importance for professionals in urban development, acting as a linchpin that connects vision to realization, serving as a comprehensive guide, facilitating communication, ensuring compliance, and fostering efficiency among various stakeholders in the urban development process.

While enumerating the importance of Builders’ Documents, the senior advocate pointed out that legal implications of non-adherence to the documents included violation of building codes and regulations, breaches of contractual agreements, neglection of safety standards and guidelines, environmental offences, public nuisance claims, compromised structural integrity and voiding of insurance coverage.

He extolled the virtues of late Pa Osikoya, the first President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) and first Chairman of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), describing him as ” a stickler to standards and professionalism.”

While urging builders to emulate Pa Osikoya in their dealings, he thanked NIOB for instituting the memorial lecture series for generations of builders to create a forum to brainstorm on matters germane to them and to be professionals and sticklers to standards.

The event, which had builders and other professionals in the built environment in attendance, was chaired by Professor Kunle Ade Wahab, past president of NIOB.

In his welcome address, NIOB President, Bldr. (Sir) Alderton Ewa Ewa explained that the lecture was an event held in memory of Pa Osikoya, who had made significant contributions to the building profession in Nigeria.

He said the lecture was meant to reflect on his numerous impact and legacy, noting that his achievements, ideals and values in the Nigerian building industry were enormous.

“But one we cannot shy away from his commitment to professionalism in building construction in Nigeria, passion for a sustainable building construction and for builders to take the center stage in building construction in Nigeria,” Ewa said.

Chairman of NIOB, Lagos Chapter, Mr. Thomas Adeoye, urged all senior fellows in the profession to emulate the virtues of late Pa Osikoya, by putting in their best and showing commitment.

Corroborating the guest lecturer, Adeoye said without adherence to the dictates of builders’ documents, the recklessness in the industry would continue.

He expressed optimism that the embracement of builders’ documents would help to checkmate irregularities in the sector, and ensure quality assurance, health and safety.

