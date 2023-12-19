Professionals under the auspices of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) have assured the Lagos State Government their readiness to assist with innovation towards unlocking the potential of the state’s blue economy.

The professional group made this known in Lagos during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Investiture of the 15th Chairman of the Lagos Branch/swearing-in of other executives.

Themed: “Unlocking the Potential of the Lagos State Blue Economy Through Surveying Innovations”, Lagos Branch’s Chairman, Mr Olukolade Kasim, noted that 25 per cent of the state was surrounded by water, hence, the need to explore opportunities to unlock the blue economy.

According to him, surveyors had a branch called hydrography and numerous experts who could determine the depth of water bodies and creeks, to help chart the navigable paths for water transportation in Lagos State.

He cited the Lagos lagoon as example of a place surveyors had carried out hydrographic works.

He said the experts could use scanners to check sea beds to explore several opportunities.

Kasim, who was returned as chairman for another tenure, reeled out achievements of his administration and plans for the future.

The Guest Speaker, Mr Bankole Falaye, said that blue economy had to do with how to leverage the resources of the ocean to better human life, to grow its economy sustainably.

Falaye said that the oceans occupy about 70 to 80 per cent of the earth surface, adding that, more than 80 per cent of world’s resources were hidden in them.

According to him, ocean holds gold estimated to cost about 140 trillion dollars, adding that, humans had explored only about 30 per cent of ocean resources.

Falaiye said there were huge opportunities available for Lagos and Nigeria to tap from.

Apart from charting the path for transportation, he said the Lagos State Government could explore tourism, aqua culture and fisheries.

He said the government could do more offshore, where fishing trawlers were illegally taking fish and other resources free out of Nigeria.

The guest speaker said government must come up with policies to regulate fishing and other minerals to earn huge revenue.

Falaye stressed the need to develop procedures that will ensure data generation and management for efficiency and precision of locating places underwater.

“Without data, it would be difficult to form the blue economy.

“The way the ocean is, we cannot really see land marks in the ocean, you need position, you need to know where you are, you need to understand the behaviours of the ocean, whether there is going to be a squall, all those facts are data that Surveyors are responsible for,” he said.

He said the blue economy presents immense potential for sustainable development and economic growth.

“Surveyors play a crucial role in the blue economy by providing accurate and essential information for decision-making, ensuring sustainable and responsible development of ocean resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

“By integrating surveying innovations into the policy framework, Lagos State can position itself as a regional leader in harnessing the benefits of the blue economy while ensuring long term prosperity and environmental stewardship,” he said.

Mr Yacoob Alebiosu, the Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, said there was so much money in the sector and focus must shift from petroleum.

“If Nigeria can explore the blue economy, it will be a great success instead of having all our eggs in one basket,” he said.

Chairperson of the AGM, Patricia Okoeguale, said people were unclear on the role of Surveyors, adding that their operations extended beyond land to the sea, to harness opportunities hidden in water.

She said surveyors were needed to tell depth of waters before dredging could take place, while listing other competencies of the experts.

