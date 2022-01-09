Prison official shoots self dead over inability to pay bills

An official of the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Kayode Adeniyi, attached to the Segede Correctional Centre in Ondo town, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, has reportedly shot himself dead.

It was gathered that the prison officials popularly called K Pumping, was said to have shot himself in the head over his inability to pay bills.

A source close to the deceased said Adeniyi complained about his inability to attend to his financial obligations and mockery from neighbours because he was heavily indebted.

He said: “Whenever we were discussing, he would lament over some issues, which included house rent and electricity bills.

“We even advised him to relocate to another place if he could not stand it or he should appeal to those he was owing that he would pay them later.”

Some of the deceased friends also attributed the action to depression due to stress from personal issues and other challenges.

Police sources who confirmed the incident said the gun used by the deceased was in police custody.

He said the investigation has commenced to ascertain the cause of his death while his remains had been deposited at a mortuary in the area.

Ondo Police spokesman, Fumilayo Odunlami, said the Nigeria Correctional Service be contacted for comments on the incident.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Ondo NCC, Tunde Ogundare, could not be reached for comments.

