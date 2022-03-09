Priority for 2023 and beyond

THE Nigerian polity is now heating up with the spate of declarations of intent to contest for the Presidency come 2023. At this stage, we cannot expect individual manifestoes until candidates of the political parties emerge. I, therefore, consider it appropriate to bring to the fore the correct agenda that should be accorded topmost priority in 2023 and beyond. No doubt, there are many sectors yearning for and rightly demanding appropriate interventions to move the country to higher levels. In fact, we just have to do much better in virtually all sectors like education, agriculture, provision of infrastructural projects in road construction, supply of portable water etc. However, I consider two sectors deserving of immediate attention because they are not only fundamental, they will also positively impact on all other sectors. These are local production of refined petroleum products and the constant supply of electricity.

These are the fulcrum on which other developmental projects can be built. If we are able to produce refined petroleum products in the country, many jobs will be created and a lot of foreign expenditure will be saved while economic activities will be greatly enhanced. Same for guaranteeing constant electricity every hour of the day for the country. Such will also have impact on all other sectors be they health, economic-wellbeing of the citizens, infrastructure development in all areas and even the enhancement of the joy and comfort of Nigerians among others. I am of the strong view that these two areas must be given topmost attention within the shortest possible time. I believe that if there is a will they can be done.

We must make the existing petroleum refineries maximally functional and even build new ones if necessary. Also, the supply of stable and adequate electricity must be guaranteed soonest. Over the years, we have expended enormous financial resources on these sectors with nothing commensurate to show for humongous expenditure. I even dare to declare that paying due attention to these sections will be like “seeking first the kingdom of God”, after which other developmental projects will be much easier to execute : Emerging political leaders from 2023 onwards should stop majoring in the minor and channel their efforts to developing and making functional these two sectors which will surely impact on other sectors. This should be the correct agenda for 2023 and beyond.

Postscript

Kudos to the Federal Government for the ongoing work on Ibadan-Lagos expressway. I travelled to Lagos a few days ago and the journey, to and fro, was relatively smooth and more comfortable. Bravo for the good job being done devoid of the erection of billboards.