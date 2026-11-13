ADC-PCC urges Tinubu to retract ‘All is fair in politics’ remark

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to retract his remark that “All Is Fair in Politics” and promote peaceful coexistence ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement on Friday, signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC-PCC said such rhetoric could fuel political tension and undermine peace and stability.

The Council also expressed concern over what it described as inflammatory statements by some governors and party chieftains, urging the President to publicly condemn political violence in all forms.

It called on President Tinubu to demonstrate statesmanship, citing former President Goodluck Jonathan’s declaration that no presidential ambition was worth the blood of any Nigerian.

The ADC-PCC said it was concerned about reports of attacks on opposition gatherings and the destruction of campaign materials in several states, including Edo, Cross River, Gombe, Lagos, Kebbi and Kaduna.

The Council noted that the Presidency, through its spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga, had cautioned opposition parties but urged that condemnation of violence should apply to all political parties.

“President Tinubu cannot claim to desire peace when his own words provide cover for violence,” the statement said.

The ADC-PCC questioned why the President had not called members of his party allegedly involved in violence to order and urged him to ensure that his message of peace was directed at all political actors.

The Council said the ADC remained committed to peaceful and issue-based campaigns focused on challenges such as hunger, insecurity, unemployment and corruption.

It demanded that President Tinubu publicly withdraw the remark, condemn violence and direct security agencies to protect all Nigerians impartially.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us. No political ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian,” the statement said, adding that if former President Jonathan could make such a declaration in 2015, there was no reason President Tinubu could not do the same.

“The ADC will not be intimidated. We will continue to campaign peacefully,” it added.