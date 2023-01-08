Primate Ayodele to Nigerians: Expect no miracle from whoever wins among the three main candidates

In this interview, Primate Elijah Ayodele of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, tells KEHINDE OYETIMI what Nigeria, Africa and the world should expect this year and beyond.

You predicted the death of Pope Benedict XVI and also the travails of Kevin McCarthy in his race for House Speakership. What should the globe expect this year and beyond?

Before the calamity which befell Kevin McCarthy, I warned him. But if he continues without re-strategising and making sure that he involves God in his matter, he will continue to miss his ambition. I have said it before. He should do what is needed and put all the factors that are needed into place and consideration. The US election is a tip of the iceberg of what will happen during Nigeria’s coming election. Even in the US, there will still be serious political tension in the coming year. The democrats and republicans will create tension at the hilltop. What is happening there is not just coincidence; it is only left for us to either listen to the voice of God, and if we don’t, then we should be ready to face the consequences. That is what is happening now. I warned that someone would antagonize McCarthy.

Trump in 2024 is not certain; and if they vote for Trump in 2024, America will go into war. Their economy will collapse and so many things will turn against America. Trump will not be an answer to America’s problems in 2024. Even Joe Biden is not the answer for them. Trump needs to pray about his health. The US is in a serious dilemma politically now. Biden needs prayers.

When we talk about global financial crises which I warned the world about since June, let me say that it will not be over this year. I have not seen how these world leaders will get out of it. It will be a little bit. The economy of the European countries will be fluctuating. The European Union will be faced with diverse problems in its attempt to bring peace to different areas. The same will happen to the United Nations. There will be financial frauds in the UN and EU.

I have said repeatedly that Putin will lose the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president will be indicted in the area of corruption. He will be indicted from so many allegations arising from this war. Ukraine will win the war. Putin will be disgraced; he will get involved in some nuclear threat that would shake the world, but that is not the case. Yet he will lose.

This is why I am advising the USA to take the issue of Taiwan and China very seriously. The USA should also take the issue between North Korea and South Korea very seriously. It should be mediated. There will be no peace. I see the threat of war but that will not degenerate into war. Iran, Syria, Turkey, and Israel will have very big crises.

Something funny will happen to the Belgium monarch. The prime minister of the United Kingdom will introduce all kinds of plans but he would be threatened if he does not survive his term.

The United States will not always retain its unity, especially from California. California will experience some natural disaster that will sweep many away. The US will rely heavily on California because of its economic buoyancy. Satan will fight California. Also the United Kingdom’s unity will not survive the next 20 years. Scotland will push to come out of the United Kingdom.

The president of South Sudan will experience political drawbacks and turbulence. The people he relies on will kick against him. A coalition will be formed against him. He will be blackmailed which can jeopardize his return to the government house. He needs to re-strategise.





There will be a coup in Africa. The Gambian president will be threatened because the former president will not give him rest. There will be troubles against the president of the Benin Republic because there will be attempts to modify the constitution. Change of constitution will be a problem. In Tanzania, the opposition party will fight the president. This is because the president will come up with different policies which would amount to political crises in the country. Malawi will not have it easy. The government will be fighting corruption, opposition parties, and internal political crises.

There will be serious disasters from global warming; flooding, rise in temperature.

It is difficult to separate politics from Nigeria’s economy. It will be recalled that you warned before 2015 and even after that a Buhari administration will not improve Nigeria. Today, Nigeria is going to the polls in a few weeks. Any reason to be hopeful?

I have not seen our economy getting better. Some banks will have very difficult periods. Some bank MDs will run into troubled waters if they are not careful. Some of these banks are not safe yet. They will be faced with major challenges. The EFCC will dig into those banks.

The EFCC will tail some serving governors; some of them will go to jail. Let us pray against jailbreaks in Nigeria and other parts of the world. There will be helicopter crashes. A senior military officer will pass on in the military. The coming election should be secured thoroughly. If we don’t put the right security in place and we hold the election on that day, the election will not go as desired because that date will be changed. This will result in stalemates and partial rigging. The cabal is planning very serious problems and it wants to retain power. If it happens, Nigeria will be in a very serious crisis. There will be technicalities of which I will advise the INEC chairman to be very careful so as not to soil his name. Some people may call me a prophet of doom but I am not answerable to anybody. My responsibility is to say it. I have been saying it and those who can go into records will see it. Before Buhari came up in 2015, I warned that the economic mess will be worse. If we allow the cabal to hold the country again, Nigeria will sink. INEC must know what to do. BVAS will be redirected. INEC must be vigilant and do all that is needful; the cabal is not at rest. It will attempt to bring a crisis into the country.

This year is more than the general election; this year will determine so many things about Nigeria. Proponents of Oduduwa and Biafra republics should go and rest. Their time has not yet come. None of these people can build Nigeria. These aspirations may be actualized, but not now.