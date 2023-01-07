Presidential visit: Gov Bello queries Ado Ibrahim, may set up panel

The Kogi State Government has queried the paramount traditional ruler and Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim for refusing to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

President Buhari was in the on December 29, 2022, in the state to inaugurate some projects built by Governor Yahaya Bello.

In a letter to the prominent monarch signed by Enimola Eniola, Director of Chieftaincy Affairs, the Ohinoyi was accused of exhibiting deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing “Kogi State and Ebira land in particular to grave disrepute”.

According to the letter, he refused to come out and receive the President at the designated venue rightly approved by Governor Bello.

The letter read, “It has been observed with serious concern that you have exhibited deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing Kogi State and Ebira land in particular to grave disrepute. These actions are quite unbecoming of a revered Royal Father of your status.

“Specifically, you were aware through many fora of the glorious visit of Mr President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to Okene on 29th December 2022 to commission landmark projects executed by our dear Governor, His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello. In a flagrant disregard for the persons and high offices of the President and the Governor, you bluntly refused to come out and receive the President at the designated venue rightly approved by the Executive Governor of the State.

“It might interest you to note that official courtesy demands that when a personality of a President occupying the highest office in the land is visiting or even passing through the State, the Governor and top Public Officers including topmost Traditional Rulers are expected to receive him as a mark of respect for him and the Office he occupies. It is on record that in time past, Topmost Traditional Rulers including the President, and the Kogi State Council of Chiefs do receive the Governor of the State on his return from critical missions undertaken on behalf of the State. But, you have chosen to disdain the office of the Executive Governor, and this time, you did it with effrontery before the number one citizen of Nigeria.

“This action of yours is an act of insubordination and disloyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, the Executive Governor of Kogi State and the entire Ebira nation as a whole. It portends grave danger to the Security of the State and lays bad precedence for the Traditional Institutions of the State.

“In view of the above, I have been directed to request you to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for these acts of insubordination and disloyalty. Oral explanations may be required from you when a panel is set up to study your case. It is expected that you will accord priority to the content of this letter, Your Royal Majesty.





