President Buhari to commission Power Project in Kano
‘It will also reduce medical tourism for Nigerians who travel abroad for cancer treatments and conserve foreign exchange for the country”
President Muhammadu Buhari would be in Kano for two days, to commission the 10 megawatts Independent hydropower project, the multi-billion naira ultra-modern Cancer centre and five other projects executed by the state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.
The state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs comrade Mohamed Garba disclosed that these projects are the power and cancer centre projects
He further disclosed that ‘It will also reduce medical tourism for Nigerians who travel abroad for cancer treatments and conserve foreign exchange for the country,”
The Commissioner hinted that the state’s biggest and newly constructed bridge/ interchange named after president Mohamadu Buhari, meant to ease traffic congestion, as it is the gateway to West, Central and Eastern African countries patronising the commercial city of Kano, will also be unveiled by the president.
“The Mohamadu Buhari interchange is meant to ease tragic congestion in the state and for easy access for African countries patronizing Kano through road networks,”
President Buhari would also commission the Kano state 700 teachers’ housing estate to alleviate their housing challenges.
He however added that other projects to be commissioned during the visit include: the Dangote ultra-modern Skills Acquisition Center, the Dala Dry Inland Port and Solar power projects.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE