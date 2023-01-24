President Buhari to commission Power Project in Kano

The state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs comrade Mohamed Garba disclosed that these projects are the power and cancer centre projects

President Muhammadu Buhari would be in Kano for two days, to commission the 10 megawatts Independent hydropower project, the multi-billion naira ultra-modern Cancer centre and five other projects executed by the state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to him, seven projects are expected to be inaugurated in the two-day presidential visit to the ancient commercial city beginning from the 30th to the 31st of this month.

He added that the Tiga dam 10 megawatts power project when commissioned will improve power supplies to “cottage industries, water projects in the state, especially the Tambrawa water treatment plant and improve security, as it will be used to lighten Street lights across the city.”The Multi-billion naira ultra-modern Cancer centre, which is the biggest in West Africa, inaugurated by the president would improve easy access to cancer treatment at a reduced cost within and outside the state including neighbouring countries.

He further disclosed that ‘It will also reduce medical tourism for Nigerians who travel abroad for cancer treatments and conserve foreign exchange for the country,”

The Commissioner hinted that the state’s biggest and newly constructed bridge/ interchange named after president Mohamadu Buhari, meant to ease traffic congestion, as it is the gateway to West, Central and Eastern African countries patronising the commercial city of Kano, will also be unveiled by the president.

“The Mohamadu Buhari interchange is meant to ease tragic congestion in the state and for easy access for African countries patronizing Kano through road networks,”

President Buhari would also commission the Kano state 700 teachers’ housing estate to alleviate their housing challenges.

He however added that other projects to be commissioned during the visit include: the Dangote ultra-modern Skills Acquisition Center, the Dala Dry Inland Port and Solar power projects.