By-Collins Nnabuife, Abuja

The Presidency, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, and other major stakeholders held a high-level consultation on to review the draft of the Nigeria Creative Industries Development Bill (CIDB).

The CIDB is an Executive Bill co-created by the Presidency, Ministry, and creative industry stakeholders to establish the right legal and institutional framework for the growth of the creative industries.

Since 2021, key players in Nigeria’s creative sector have been advocating for the creation of a Creative Industries Development Bill.

This initiative, led by the Presidency and the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, believes that the Nigerian creative industry has grown, from local to global talents and services, and it is crucial for its continued growth.

Col. Felix Orevoghene Alaita, the President’s Senior Special Assistant and CIDB Lead during his opening remarks, highlighted the bill’s purpose to support and promote Nigeria’s creative sector.

He also noted that the project which is led by the Ministry of Information and Culture is adopting a whole-of-nation and a leave-no-one-behind approach towards achieving the goal of transforming the Creative economy of Nigeria”.

Mr. Folorunsho Coker, Director General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation, emphasized the bill’s timeliness and importance but also stressed the need to complement existing laws and policies.

Dr Ben Akabueze, Director General of the Budget Office, assured the attendees of the office’s support in transforming the creative sector.

He stressed that the bill should be thoroughly reviewed in order to produce a bill that is fully in sync with existing laws and regulations.

The Minister of Information and Culture, represented by the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, emphasized that the bill will bridge the gap between the creative sector and the government and address challenges faced by the creative industry.





The Minister also reiterated that the gap [between the creative sector and the Government] will be bridged by the CIDB and that there will be continuous engagement on the bill in order to fully capture the thoughts of every stakeholder.

He added that by bridging the gap, “[the] Government will be addressing the various challenges encountered by the creative industry.

The Minister spoke on the need to work with existing agencies of government and not create a new agency as the country is grappling with the consequences of too many agencies with duplicated roles and no one doing the job.

Other stakeholders spoke on various aspects of the bill and its impact. In the past, key issues such as intellectual property rights, piracy, poverty, and multiple taxations have hindered the growth of Nigeria’s creative industry. However, with the CIDB, there is hope for a bright future for the creative ecosystem in Nigeria.