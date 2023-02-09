Michael Ovat- Awka

With less than 16 days left for the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Committee of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, has boasted that its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will win convincingly in the State.

The Deputy Director of Media and Publicity for the Atiku-Okowa campaign in the State, Uloka Chukwubuike, disclosed this while on the Political Roundtable program at the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) on Wednesday.

Uloka assured that the campaign committee, led by the Director General, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, has continued to lead the way for the PDP party and put all efforts in place for credible marketing of Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyichukwu Okowa in Anambra State.

Responding to questions as to how the PDP will win, Uloka asserted that the PDP has never lost presidential elections in Anambra State since 1999 and that they remain confident that the party will continue to win as always and perhaps more convincingly when the elections are conducted later this month.

Of all the candidates in the race, Atiku Abubakar is more electable, credible, competent, reliable, experienced, and has the national appeal to garner the constitutionally required spread across majority states in the country.

His promise of true federalism has appealed more to the Southeast. His policy proposals and manifestos have distinguished him as a problem solver and one with the political will to transform the misfortune of the country and rescue Nigeria.

Aside from the promise of true federalism, Atiku Abubakar has a better chance of winning votes in Anambra and the Southeast than the other candidates given his age-old relationship with the people of those regions.

On who may likely steal the show in Anambra State, Uloka asserted that while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), Ahmed Tinubu is facing endless internal wrangling and battling the unpopularity of their party as a result of their abysmal performance and wrong policies that have increased the plight and sufferings of Nigerians.

“It is evident that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unelectable on the platform of the APC. On the other hand, Peter Obi is not a candidate in the election, as it is a two-horse race between the PDP and the APC.

“Labour is unknown to the majority of Nigerians, with many seeing them as a pressure group; they lack the human and material resources to compete in a national election, with their candidate only known to the people of Agulu in the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State and not to the entire Anambra population.

Uloka insisted that Atiku Abubakar will win convincing votes in each of the local government areas and most likely defeat Peter Obi in his home state of Anambra, given that the people have begun to face reality and the fact that Peter Obi cannot win the Presidential election.





“The PDP has activated its grassroots structures across the 5720 polling booths in the state and has continued to advance its popularity and rural appeal; no political party running for president in Anambra can boast of such a feat except the PDP alone.

“The Atiku-Okowa administration will deliver on its promises of restructuring and devolution of powers to states and regions, among other things, to rescue and recover Nigeria,” Uloka added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE