Pregnant COVID-19 patient delivers baby boy as Lagos discharges 67 cases

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday announced the discharge of 67 COVID-19 patients, having fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for the virus, even as the state health workers were basking in the euphoria of success following a successful delivery of a baby boy by a positive COVID-19 patient.

Tribune Online reports that the baby was delivered through a caesarean section at the Gbagada Isolation Centre on Saturday, with Governor Sanwo-Olu describing the development as a “great feat recorded by the state government through her health workers.”

According to him, the feat is another validation of the government’s position that it would stamp out the coronavirus virus from the state.

“I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, a pregnant COVID-19 positive patient was delivered of a baby boy through the caesarian section at the Gbagada Isolation Centre. Both bother and baby are doing well.

“Today’s achievement is a pointer that our strategies in Lagos State are working and yielding the desired results. It is also a sign of victory and motivation for us as we push ahead in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu, while announcing the also announced the discharge of 67 more patients, said the patients, comprising 22 females and 45 males, including three foreign nationals – two Indians and a Chinese were from four isolation centres across the state.

According to him, the patients are: 24 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, 2 from Lekki and 8 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged to join the society.

He said with the latest development, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities in Lagos had now come to 608.

The governor, however, enjoined Lagosians to support the government in its drive to rid the state of COVID-19 by complying with all its directives on the various safety protocols.

“As our frontline health workers record successes in the battle against COVID-19, we urge citizens to adhere strictly to our public advisories and directives as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection and hoist the flag of victory at the end of it all.

“And as we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I urge you all to take responsibility and play your part for a #COVID19FreeLagos #ForAGreaterLagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.