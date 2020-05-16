Bayelsa discharges two coronavirus patients

The Bayelsa State government has announced that two patients that earlier tested positive for coronavirus in the state have been discharged.

Tribune Online reports that the two patients who had contact with the index case were discharged from the isolation centre at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) in Okolobiri.

A statement signed by the deputy chairman of the state’s COVID-19 taskforce and permanent secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Inodu Apoku, said “the repeat tests of the remaining cases linked to the index case returned negative.

“These patients have also met all other NCDC guidelines for discharge. Consequently, they have been discharged today (Saturday).

“So there is only one active COVID-19 case in the state after we discharged the index case and the other four linked cases.”

