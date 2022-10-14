Pray for peace, unity, LCDA boss urges Nigerians

AS Muslims across the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Dr Ahmed Apatira, has urged Muslims to pray for enduring peace and unity, especially as the country approaches the election year.

Apatira, in a message, also called on the faithful to pray for the progress of the country and God’s guidance in the election of quality leaders in 2023.

He implored Muslims to follow the leadership style of the Prophet by promoting peaceful existence, truthfulness, dedication, commitment and obedience to constituted authority.

He said Nigerians, regardless of their religious affiliations and convictions, must learn to live as one.

Religion, according to him, should not be employed as a tool for disunity.

Apatira said: “Nigerians must shun ethnic, political and religious differences and work towards building a safer, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria. The celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad should be a period for all of us to reflect on what the Prophet stood for during his lifetime.

“We must reflect on his tolerance and perseverance in the face of persecution and rejection by his people. This is not a period for merriment alone but also of renewal of faith and hope in the leadership of the country.

“We must dwell more on the bond that unites us as one people and one nation, irrespective of ethnic diversity.”

The council helmsman also urged the voting population to commit themselves to national development as moving Nigeria forward is the collective responsibility of all.

He said: “I want to use this occasion to also urge Nigerians to strengthen their commitment to national development as in this lies the country of our dream.

“As the 2023 elections approach, I also want to advise all of us to shun violence and desist from any act that can lead to a breakdown of law and order and threaten the unity of the country.

“The ways we can do these are by being tolerant and showing love and understanding among ourselves for the attainment of a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria that generation yet unborn will be proud of.”