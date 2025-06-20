It is very hard and diverse to write a story that shows how power, politics, and development are all related in Africa. A long and stormy past has shaped the writing of this story. This relationship is not just academic; it is at the very heart of how governments on the continent have dealt with the post-colonial world and how they are still dealing with the ramifications of that colonial history right now.

The establishment of artificial boundaries by European powers during the period of colonial rule overlooked the ethnic, cultural, and social groupings that had been a part of African societies for a considerable amount of time. It was during the time of colonization that this discrimination took place. Because of this, nations were established that did not possess a united national identity

. This, in turn, provided the framework for the disintegration and internal struggle that a great number of African nations are today suffering. These borders were constructed with the goal of benefiting the economic interests of the colonial powers rather than being created with the requirements of African populations in mind. This was the case. Colonial authority left behind weak political institutions that were autocratic, centralized, and frequently unfamiliar to the customs and cultures of African peoples. Colonial authorities left behind these systems. There were several variables that contributed to the weak political systems that were left behind, and this was one of those circumstances. There was a severe lack of participation or representation from the local community throughout colonial administration, which led to the concentration of political power in the hands of foreign powers. This was the result of the colonial administration. The absence of an inclusive administration has led to the occurrence of long-lasting effects, which has subsequently made the process of nation-building following independence an extraordinarily difficult endeavor.

There is evidence that the legacy of these colonial power structures continues to have an impact on the political landscape of many African states, and this influence can be seen even now. Immediately after the continent attained its independence, African leaders endeavored to establish governments that were cohesive. There have been numerous instances in which these processes have acted as a framework for the development of Africa. The transition was never simple, even though African leaders after independence were eager to move away from the oppressive economic institutions that the colonial powers had left behind. However, the transition was never easy. Considering that many African economies were built on extractive industries that were designed to satisfy the requirements of colonial powers, it was difficult to transition towards an economy that was more diverse and sustained. This was due to the fact that many African economies were based on extractive industries.

The participation of foreign actors and international agencies has also greatly changed the political and economic environment of Africa. The United Nations, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are some of the other international actors that fall under this category. The engagement of these organizations has frequently been criticized for the fact that they impose economic reforms that favor neoliberal concepts, such as privatization and market liberalization, without giving sufficient respect to the social and political background of Africa. This is true even if these organizations have given much-needed financial support for projects of development. Many people believe that these interventions are aggravating already existing power imbalances, adding to debt accumulation, and routinely undercutting African nations’ sovereignty when it comes to choosing policies that affect their people.

Notwithstanding the difficulties provided, the tenacity of the African people—especially in the face of political persecution and economic hardship—has been demonstrated to be rather important in the process of advocating change. Increased political inclusion, openness, and respect for human rights have been demanded by movements inside civil society, grassroots-level activities, and the expansion of social movements. The relevance of these movements in terms of advocating more inclusive governance and political stability specifically should be emphasized. African nations still struggle with colonialism, decent administration, and power politics. Sustainable development remains closely tied to the continent’s politics. These wars will show if African nations can create political and economic institutions that benefit everyone, not just powerful outsiders.

Colonization will forever define African history. The continent’s essential structure, politics, and economy changed. Colonialism resulted in arbitrary borders created, indigenous governance structures ignored, and mechanisms built meant to further colonial powers’ interests rather than that of the African people. The final effect was a continent split into smaller pieces with borders that failed to fairly represent the language, cultural, and ethnic reality of its whole population. From the dawn of time till the present, this fragmentation has badly affected the political and social cohesiveness of many African states, often leading to the setting of several ethnic groups against one another.

The ancient institutions of government that had been in place for centuries were not considered by the European powers in charge of delineating Africa’s borders. Usually scattered among several local leaders or councils, these often decentralized and community-based systems diffused power. Colonial powers, on the other hand, were responsible for the establishment of authoritarian, centralized systems that concentrated power in the hands of a relatively small community. This was done on a regular basis, and it was done at the expense of the regional customs and the decision-making procedures of the community that was surrounding the area. This imposition not only undermined the legitimacy of indigenous government structures but also produced political systems alien to many African nations. Designed with the purpose of extracting resources from African colonies and serving colonizers rather than that of the native inhabitants, the authoritarian and repressive character of the colonial state was deliberate.

By the time they were overthrown, the colonial governments had left behind weak institutions, sometimes not sufficient to handle the complexities of post-independence government. When African countries gained their freedom in the middle of the 20th century, their governments were not fit for their needs. The fast change from colonial control to self-governance created a political void. Many African politicians thus grabbed hold of the state machinery without a strong institutional foundation. Many times, the products of the colonial system, the political elites that emerged following independence, used the same dictatorial strategies that had defined colonial government.

Apart from being a political concern, this legacy of concentrated control has major effects on the development of the economy. During colonialism, African economies were meant to be used for the harvest and export of raw goods so that Europe could have the basic components it required to industrialize. The growth of several independent and self-sufficient economies within Africa got rather little attention. Many African countries struggled to move from an extractive and resource-based economic model to one more diversified once they gained their freedom. Indigenous industry and infrastructure were underfunded and thus made it challenging for recently independent African countries to negotiate their economic future when combined with poor governance structures. Many African leaders have turned to state-led development as a possible solution, intending to use the state as the main engine of economic growth. Conversely, these projects usually failed since there were insufficient competent institutions and too much dependence on foreign aid and money.

Establishing a political elite that regularly lacked awareness of the needs of the general people was another legacy left by colonialism. During the period of colonial control, a small group of people had all the power. Many times, these people were those who accompanied the colonists’ founders as they were pioneers. After the nation acquired its independence, these elites kept control over political and financial resources; often using patronage networks to further their hegemony, they kept this power. The concentration of power among a rather limited and chosen group of people has had a major influence on the political structures of many African countries. Many times, the political class has been able to retain its hold on power by using authoritarian strategies, therefore restricting political pluralism and suppressing democratic participation. The dependence on patronage networks has also led to rampant corruption since political leaders have used their positions to benefit themselves and their supporters at the expense of the whole society. This raises the probability of corruption developing.

Furthermore, another evidence of the economic legacy left behind by colonialism is the ongoing dependence of many African countries on foreign financial institutions and markets. African economies were mostly benefited by European powers when they were included in the worldwide capitalist system during the period of colonialism. Many African nations have had a difficult time diversifying their economies and reducing their reliance on the exportation of raw goods after they gained their independence. The legacy of this economic paradigm continues to have an impact on the economic growth of Africa even today. Many African nations continue to be susceptible to fluctuations in global markets as a result of their continued dependence on the export of goods, which includes commodities such as oil, minerals, and agricultural products. Many African nations also struggle to establish economies that are capable of supporting themselves due to their dependence on global markets, poor economic institutions and governance, and their dependence on other nations.

Furthermore, greatly affecting the social fabric of African countries are the political and economic systems left behind by colonization. Many African countries where the legacy of colonialism has been evident in helping to cause social fragmentation and inequality. By favoring specific socioeconomic or ethnic groups over others, colonial powers often produced divisions that have persisted for a notable length of time after independence. The manmade borders created by colonial powers have exacerbated this division. Further aggravating the matter were these lines forcing conflicting ethnic groups to live within the same national limits. This has resulted in political unrest, ethnic strife, and social problems afflicting many African countries, all of which have hampered attempts towards national unity and development.

Furthermore, affected by colonialism’s legacy is the way African countries engage with the world community. Western powers mostly shaped the global system that emerged following World War II; several African countries were brought into this system as suppliers of raw resources and consumers of completed goods. The effects of this uneven relationship are being felt today since many African countries still battle the challenges of negotiating their position in the world economy. Because they rely on foreign aid, investment, and markets—which has kept Africa’s marginalization inside the global system—many African nations find it difficult to create their interests and achieve sustainable development.

Notwithstanding these challenges, several African nations have made significant headway towards eradicating the residue of colonialism over their past. The need for political and economic reforms that give the people’s interests top priority above the elites’ has been increasingly clear in recent years. Many African governments favor it for creating democratic institutions, modernizing administration, and decreasing corruption. These efforts took place here. Regional integration is growing, but ECOWAS and the AU want to promote African collaboration and peace. Regional integration is gaining attention. Still, these projects are early, even though Africa will become more united and rich.

African growth is still hampered by colonialism. Colonial institutions, economic systems, and social divisions will influence the continent’s political and economic landscape. The end. Building robust, inclusive institutions, supporting effective administration, and reducing dependence on foreign actors will be vital to overcoming this legacy. However, historical injustices and inequalities that have shaped Africa must be addressed. Addressing colonialism may help African nations plan more equitable and sustainable growth. This would empower Africans to control their fate and prioritize their needs.

Africa is at a political and economic crossroads, yet colonialism’s relics continue to harm it, especially given global challenges. Despite Africa’s crossroads. However, shifting politics offer new opportunities for democratic reform, empowerment, and self-determination. The political economy of Africa today is marked by both long-standing issues, including the existence of weak institutions, corruption, and reliance on outside sources, as well as new prospects, including the rise of youth-led movements, the shift towards democratic government, and increasing awareness of the need of regional integration and sustainable development.

Many African nations still face the most significant challenge from their government. Weak political institutions, fragile democracies, and a history of authoritarian leadership have produced a climate in which political elites continue to dominate, usually at the expense of the broader populace, and have developed as a result. A small number of people’s concentration of power has led to the continuation of systematic inequality, the stifling of economic development, and the loss of people’s faith in their governments. Not only that, but corruption still poses a major challenge. Political leaders and public officials routinely squander state resources, causing them to be diverted for the aim of acquiring personal fortune or political patronage, therefore aggravating poverty and underdevelopment. Regarding Africa’s development, one of the most important challenges is the declining institutional ability for effective government. Without public, fully working institutions that protect the rule of law and deliver basic services, the continent cannot overcome underdevelopment.

Recent African democratic movements have grown despite these challenges. Democratic institutions must be sustained and preserved in Ghana, Botswana, and Mauritius after demonstrating political stability and economic success. Strong democratic institutions, regular elections, and accountable and engaged governments characterize these nations. These nations vote. Political stability has enhanced these countries’ public services, including education and healthcare, enhancing economic growth, international investment, and public services. Politics have stabilized recently.

Although not constant across the continent, the predisposition toward democracy signals a political transition. A preference for democracy indicates this. Many elements have led to a more interested and politically active population: the spread of digital technology, the rise of youth-driven movements, and the increasing influence of groups serving civil society. Young Africans are vociferous in their aspirations for a more inclusive, open, responsible government. This directly follows from the empowerment social media and mobile technology offer. They are opposing authoritarian governments and supporting laws that give social justice, safeguarding of human rights, and economic fairness a priority. In many respects, these movements represent models of a new kind of political activity; more especially, they are decentralized grassroots movements with a focus on long-term, sustainable change.

Conversely, African nations will have to overcome several significant challenges if these initiatives are to be effective. To reach the economic unification the AfCFTA dreams of, major infrastructural expenditures will be required. These expenditures would span digital connectivity to transport networks and energy initiatives. Harmonizing the legal systems and regulatory environments of every nation will also be essential, and this can be a difficult task given the great differences in political systems, legal frameworks, and degrees of economic development found over the continent. Another way to say it is that regional integration presents political as well as economic challenges. African governments have to be ready to give up some degree of their sovereignty in order to engage in group action and get mutual benefits.

The matter of economic diversification is another equally crucial factor determining Africa’s future expansion. Though it is rich in natural resources, the continent is vulnerable to fluctuations in the pricing of world goods since it depends on the export of raw materials. Many African nations, which still mostly rely on oil, minerals, and agricultural exports, have suffered in their expansion of other sectors, such as manufacturing, technology, and services, due to a lack of diversification. Africa must change from extractive sectors and focus on creating diverse economies that highlight value addition and are less subject to the volatility of world markets if it is to attain sustained economic growth.

To fit this shift, local business, infrastructure, and human resources must grow as well. Furthermore important is stressing creativity and entrepreneurship, especially in the technology sector where Africa has achieved notable developments recently. This is especially relevant in Africa. Countries including Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa have lately become hubs for the creation of fresh technology. In domains such as mobile payments, health technology, and agritech, these nations have also been a source of creative ideas to solve local problems. Promoting a culture of innovation and supporting the growth of small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) can help greatly the generation of jobs and acceleration of economic transformation.

In the same line, Africa has to deal with the extreme social inequalities present there. While certain areas of Africa have seen amazing economic development, this growth has not been shared fairly, and millions of people still live in poverty all throughout the continent. The differences between the rich and the poor remain striking, and many African countries still battle high rates of unemployment—especially among young people. Furthermore, still present are disparities in access to healthcare, education, and other basic services, which deepens poverty and exclusion circumstances. Policies promoting inclusive growth will help to solve these disparities by means of encouragement. These laws might call for investments in social safety nets, better access to first-rate education, and steps to guarantee a more equitable distribution of economic benefits.

The engagement of foreign governments, multinational companies, and international financial institutions, among other international actors, influences the African political economy very greatly. Africa must avoid becoming caught in the trap of neocolonial dependency, in which case outside players underwrite local development initiatives by controlling important sectors of the economy and, therefore, undermine local growth efforts. Even if foreign investment can be a big part of growth, Africa needs to be careful not to slip into this trap. To be a part of the global economy, Africa needs to show that it can make decisions on its own by negotiating trade and investment deals that put the long-term interests of its people first.

Africa and its international partners must have their complex relationship based on mutual respect, justice, and a commitment to sustainable development. Africa should be allowed to retain the value created from its natural resources and invest it in its development, not only act as a supply of raw materials for the rest of the globe. This calls for the creation of strong government institutions, the elimination of dishonest behavior, and the construction of transparent and responsible procedures for national resource management.

Considering everything, Africa’s sustainable development route is irregular. We must solve deep-rooted political and economic issues, most of which are colonial, to achieve this goal. Hope comes from the continent’s young, energetic population, huge natural resources, and growing democratic commitment. All of these improve the continent. Inclusive government, regional integration, economic diversification, and social fairness can help Africa overcome its issues and build a successful and equitable future.

PS: Excerpt of a lecture delivered at the University of Jos, June 18, 2025. I am grateful to Professor Sati Fwatshak, the arrowhead for the organization of the two-day series of events.

