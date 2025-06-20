Kwara: 10,000 residents screened for sickle cell in five years

Over 10,000 residents of Kwara state have been screened and tested for Sickle Cell Anaemia across various locations in the 16 local government areas of the state in the past five years.

This extensive Kwara sickle cell screening program highlights a significant public health effort.

Speaking at a four-day programme to commemorate the 2025 World Sickle Cell Day in Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of the state on Friday, co-founder of the Kudirat Adebisi Oyawoye Foundation, Ms Fatima Oyawoye, said that an additional 1,000 residents would be screened this year, with a daily outreach goal of 350 people per location.

She said that the outreach programme, themed, “Shining the light on sickle cell disease (Know Your Status)”, aimed at raising awareness and providing essential healthcare services to residents of selected communities in the state.

The event, which kicked off at the Basic Health Centre in Ijagbo, Oyun local government area, is scheduled to continue at health centres in Oke-Odo, Ipee, and Esie in the Irepodun local government area of the state.

Oyawoye, who said that sickle cell is not a death sentence, added that the patients can live a normal life, while she stressed the importance of empowering individuals living with sickle cell disorder.

“For individuals living with sickle cell, they should understand that it’s not a cage. You can do whatever you want to do in life, achieve all your goals and succeed. You are allowed to live your life to the fullest”, she said.

Oyawoye, who emphasized the goal of the programme, said that “We are here to educate people in different communities in Kwara state about sickle cell and to allay the fear and stigma surrounding the disease and make people more aware of their genotype”.

The initiative features free sickle cell screening, ABO blood typing, malaria testing and treatment, games, and health education, with a focus on breaking the stigma associated with sickle cell disease and encouraging early genotype awareness.

This comprehensive Kwara sickle cell screening program continues to make a tangible impact.

Community members, health workers, and volunteers turned out in good numbers on the first day of the programme, engaging in consultations and receiving health information in an interactive and relaxed atmosphere that also included games and music.

The outreach continues across Oyun and Irepodun local government areas, reinforcing the group’s commitment to community-based healthcare, inclusive education, and the fight against stigma in sickle cell advocacy.

