PRNigeria Fellows express solidarity with publisher over NIPSS ordeal

PRNigeria Fellows, led by communication strategist Salim Yunusa, has paid a solidarity visit to the Abuja office of PRNigeria founder, Yushau A. Shuaib, over his controversial withdrawal from the Senior Executive Course (SEC 47) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

The delegation also congratulated Shuaib for the multiple awards recently won by Image Merchants Promotion Limited—publishers of PRNigeria—from the African Public Relations Association (APRA) and the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) for its fellowship programme and PR innovations.

Comprising young communication professionals mentored by Shuaib, the PRNigeria Fellows described his ordeal as “unjust and regrettable,” applauding his enduring contributions to strategic communication, youth development, and public policy discourse in Nigeria.

Speaking at the session, Yunusa pledged their unwavering support to the public relations expert and voiced concern about the institute’s actions he reckoned were “more than disciplinary—it is intimidation.”

“How can NIPSS sanction a publisher over a harmless report he neither authored nor approved? The positive economic article made no mention of the institute. To then allegedly access private email communications without consent is an abuse of power,” he asserted.

Responding, Shuaib reaffirmed his utmost respect for NIPSS as a premier African think tank and praised the professionalism of many staff and the brilliance of fellow participants, describing them as “intelligent, respectful, and resilient.”

“The ‘mni’ badge earned by many graduates I have met before coming to NIPSS is more than a ceremonial title; it signifies strategic leadership readiness and national commitment,” he stated while recounting his “painful and disappointing” personal experience.

The media owner said despite being suspended for nearly two months, NIPSS never formally informed of the reasons nor the duration. Instead, he was shocked to learn—two weeks after the fact—that the Institute had expelled him since June 2, 2025, without any official notification to date.

Shuaib faulted the claim that his withdrawal was due to misconduct and a breach of confidentiality, saying the controversy began with queries over an article published without his input and escalated after he authored an opinion piece on Nigeria’s blue economy with no reference to NIPSS.

Lamenting the timing of his suspension, shortly after paying ₦18 million in fees, he said: “They ensured my removal would prevent my participation in key milestones of the programme, such as submission of institutional study reports, African and intercontinental tours, and presentation of strategic policy papers.”

Shuaib also protested the “unauthorized access” to his company’s email, vowing to pursue legal and regulatory redress to protect his integrity and PRNigeria’s systems. “That intrusion into the digital communication of a registered private entity constitutes cyber harassment and violates data privacy rights,” he declared.

He alleged that a “small group” within NIPSS Directing Staff orchestrated a campaign of hostility against him, citing a ban on identifying himself as a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (mnipr) during plenary, even though others freely referenced professional affiliations.

Shuaib further recounted an episode at a federal ministry during the Abuja leg of his team’s Institutional Study Tour in April, led by Barrister Nima Salman Mann and Rear Admiral A. A. Mustapha. “During the engagement, a Directing Staff interrupted the diplomat, stating, “We don’t allow our hosts to fraternize with participants!”

“Another Directing Staff chastised the group for “not asking enough questions,” despite the participants’ evident efforts to engage constructively. When a participant expressed concern about the tone of the rebuke, in a respectful manner, a Directing Staff reportedly responded with vulgar and unprofessional language.

“These experiences contradict everything NIPSS stands for—strategic thinking, leadership, and mutual respect. While some military officials are undoubtedly intellectually capable, their conduct in certain instances reflected a disturbing lack of wisdom, empathy, discretion, and ethical leadership.

“I share these experiences not to damage the Institute’s image but to encourage reform and internal reflection. NIPSS must not allow the unethical conduct of a few individuals who are not permanent staff to undermine its legacy through bullying of innocent participants,” Shuaib concluded.

