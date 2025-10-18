Poverty remains humanity’s greatest enemy — Atiku

…says it’s sad Nigeria has earned the label of being among nations hardest hit by poverty

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described poverty as the greatest enemy confronting humanity, lamenting that Nigeria has unfortunately earned the label of being among the countries worst hit by the scourge.

Atiku made the remark in a post on his X handle to commemorate the International Day for Poverty Eradication, where he called for concerted efforts from government, civil society, and all stakeholders to end poverty in all its forms.

“Poverty is the greatest enemy that humanity has ever known. Wherever it takes root, whether in the life of an individual or across a society, it breeds other troubles like disease, ignorance, insecurity, and hopelessness,” the former Vice President said.

He described the observance of the International Day for Poverty Eradication as a “timely reminder and a call to action,” urging a united front in tackling poverty.

“In Nigeria, we have sadly earned the label of being among the nations hardest hit by poverty. That is why my advocacy for deliberate, people-centred solutions to end poverty remains strong and consistent,” he stated.

Atiku stressed the need for both government and community-driven interventions that directly impact ordinary Nigerians, saying the fight against poverty must reach “every home, every community, and every school.”

Quoting a Nigerian proverb, he added, “When the poor man is hungry, peace sleeps outside. When poverty is defeated, the freedom and dignity of every man and woman will find true meaning.”