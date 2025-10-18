DHQ dismisses report of coup attempt as false, misleading

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) on Saturday dismissed an online report insinuating an alleged attempted military coup in the country leading to the cancellation of the activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The AFN, in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Director Defence Information, DDI Brig-Gen Tukur Gusa, described the report as falsehood and misleading.

The statement also dismissed the spurious references made to the recent DHQ press release announcing the arrest of sixteen officers currently under investigation for professional misconduct, clarifying that the exercise was a normal routine internal process aimed at ensuring discipline and professionalism is maintained within the ranks.

According to the statement, an investigative panel had been duly constituted to that effect and its findings would be made public.

The statement however urged members of the public to disregard the attempted coup report, reassuring that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remained firmly loyal to the Constitution and the federal government under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement titled, “DHQ NEVER MENTIONED ANY COUP ATTEMPT” reads, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a false and misleading report by an online publication insinuating that the cancellation of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary was linked to an alleged attempted military coup.

“The report also made spurious references to the recent DHQ press release announcing the arrest of sixteen officers currently under investigation for professional misconduct.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to categorically state that the claims by the said publication are entirely false, malicious, and intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace.

“The decision regarding the cancellation of 65th independence anniversary parade was to allow Mr President attend a strategic bilateral meeting outside the country and for members of the AFN to sustain the momentum on the fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

“Furthermore, the DHQ wishes to reassure Nigerians that the ongoing investigation involving the sixteen officers is a routine internal process aimed at ensuring discipline and professionalism is maintained within the ranks. An investigative panel has been duly constituted, and its findings would be made public.

“The DHQ calls on all peace loving citizens to continue to provide necessary support to the security agents. The FG, the legislature and the judiciary are working closely for the safety, development and well being of the nation. Democracy is forever.

“The DHQ urges members of the public to disregard the falsehood being circulated by the purveyors of misinformation and enemies of our nation.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains firmly loyal to the Constitution and the Federal government under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.”

Meanwhile, an online platform in a recent report claimed that 16 military officers were being detailed over an alleged attempted coup in Nigeria.

According to the online publication which cited anonymous sources from the top ranks of the military, the 16 senior officers, reportedly led by a Brigadier General, were being detained for allegedly planning to overthrow Tinubu’s government.

Tribune Online earlier reported that the Nigerian military, in a statement a few days ago, disclosed the detention of some officers over “over issues of indiscipline and breach of service regulations.”

