Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has reiterated that Lagos remains the heartbeat of innovation and creativity and is committed to celebrating homegrown talent who are making a global impact.

The governor said when the Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH) team, led by its convener, Bodex Hungbo, paid him a courtesy visit at the governor’s office as part of activities leading up to the sixth edition of the Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH 6.0).

The governor commended the BSMH team for their efforts in bridging the gap between social media and societal progress.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote responsible media use and digital growth across Lagos State.

The BSMH team expressed appreciation to the governor for his administration’s continuous support of media innovation and youth-focused initiatives in Lagos State.

In light of this, BSMH conferred Sanwo-Olu as the Grand Patron of the Bodex Social Media Hangout Initiative.

BSMH’s convener, Bodex Hungbo, noted that the governor’s digital forward policies and open engagement with citizens have set Lagos apart as a model for digital governance and media inclusion in Africa.

Hungbo stated that this year’s edition of the event, themed ‘Social Media and AI Influence: Transforming Yourself, Services, and Society’, continues the platform’s mission to promote responsible media use, foster digital literacy, and empower social media users across Nigeria.

Hungbo noted that the visit served as an official invitation to Governor Sanwo-Olu to attend the occasion as a keynote speaker during the grand finale and the Grand Patron Award ceremony.

In addition, Hungbo further noted that the governor will be presented with the ‘Most Digital Media Friendly Governor of the Year’ award during the grand finale of the event, in recognition of his visionary leadership and commitment to leveraging technology for public engagement and transparency in governance.

