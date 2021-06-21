Poverty reduction: Kano govt approves social protection policy

Kano State Government has vowed to reduce the level of poverty to the minimum level through the executive approval of the social protection policy.

This was just as a lawmaker representing Jere Local government area in Maiduguri, Borno State, Alhaji Ajikolo Hadi said that the policy, if implemented in the state, will change the narratives and improve lives of persons worst hit by insurgency.

The Director, Planning at the State’s Ministry of Budget and Planning, Alhaji Mukhtar Ado Yakasai, stated this on Monday, during a RESILAC learning exchange visit by stakeholders from Borno State to Kano.

According to him, with the policy in place, it would enable the state to develop a poverty strategy to change or turn around the narratives.

Yakasai added that the Federal Government had already developed its own strategy, therefore it became necessary for the state government to follow suit by developing theirs geared towards tackling issues ranging from poverty to unemployment and others in the state.

He said: “The social protection policy is a new area brought to the country during Buhari administration in 2016 to address the issue of exclusion (those excluded to be included), other issues such as poverty and vulnerability, especially on the area of unemployment, income generation, nutrition, school feeding.”

He, however, maintained that from the strategy, clear objectives can be developed and required outcomes will be achieved.

“Without this policy, we as planners cannot develop this strategy because the policy will clearly give the direction of government. So, this policy is very important because it will give the state a direction to come up with laudable projects and programmes that will improve the quality of lives of the people, reduce the level of exclusion (Persons Living With Disability, PLWD, among others),” he added

He said that since Kano State Council had approved the policy, the ministry was awaiting the launching of the policy by the governor and steering committee.

Hadi said the social protection policy is already underway in Borno State.

He said the policy has passed the first reading on the floor of the House and efforts are on top gear to ensure second and third readings based on privileged information.

Earlier, Technical Adviser, Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement in Borno State, Mr. Bitrus Bikamshelia, applauded the Kano State government for approving the policy in the state, saying the same will also be replicated in Borno State.

