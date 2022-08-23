Potato blight ravages potato farms in Plateau

The paramount ruler of Rigwe Nation, Brra Nggwe Rigwe and acting President, Bassa Traditional Council, HRH Rev Ronku Aka, has called on the Plateau State Government to come to the aid of farmers in his domain whose Irish potato farms were grossly affected by the potato blight this year.

The paramount ruler made the call after receiving a report on the level of losses incurred as a result of the epidemic and said it is quite sad and worrisome.

“Rigwe People have become one of the major producers of Irish Potato on the Plateau and that tells the level of resources usually invested and injected in the course and this year, it turns out to be a disaster leaving people in tears counting their losses,” Rev Aka added.

He reiterated that such kinds of losses have the propensity of making people feel discouraged and become traumatized due to regular thinking of the situation.

According to him, apart from it being a major source of income, it also serves and helps in curtailing the issues of hunger and food shortage.

He appealed to the Government of Plateau through the Ministry of Agriculture to look into the matter with a view to helping the affected farmers.

The paramount ruler said that the Sarkin Noma Irigwe has been asked to compile the list of the affected persons for onward documentation and follow-up.

