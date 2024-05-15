Controversial singer Speed Darlington has taken to social media to tease his colleague Portable, following Portable’s recent arrest over an unpaid car debt.

Portable was apprehended by the Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday for failing to settle the debt incurred from purchasing a G-Wagon from a local car dealer, as reported by DAILY POST.

In response, Speed Darlington ridiculed the ‘Zazu’ singer for maintaining the appearance of a superstar while struggling with financial obligations.

Darlington highlighted his own frugality and criticised Portable for living beyond his means.

He emphasized that he prefers to live within his financial capacity, noting that his own Benz is 18 years old, which affords him peace of mind and no financial stress.

In a video message shared on his Instagram account on Wednesday, Darlington commented, “Una see Portable jump fence? Portable don cast o! Yoruba superstar no get money for Benz [laughs].

“Nobody is looking for me. Everything is cash and carry. I don’t hang my hand on a shoulder I can’t reach. Portable was flaunting his GLE but he didn’t have the money to pay for it. Guess how old my Benz is? 18 years. But I’ve peace of mind. I can’t jump fence.”

Watch the video below:

Speed Darlington is doing what Portable did to Mummy of Lagos. This 2024 just get as e be and e never reach half yet😂

pic.twitter.com/i6v3CTBDIg — Barokah🤲🏿 (@opeyemisphasy) May 15, 2024

