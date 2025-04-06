Alaba ultimate gets rave reviews for portrayal of Adigun in ‘Labake Olododo’

The epic drama, ‘Labake Olododo’ presently screening in Cinemas has continued to grow traction and on the lips of movie lovers.

The colorful epic, which hit various cinemas on March 28, has

captivated audiences across Nigeria and beyond. One of the major talking point is musician-cum-actor, Alaba Onaolapo, popularly known as Alaba Ultimate’s unforgettable portrayal of Adigun that leaves an indelible mark—proving that the most fascinating characters are brought to life not by predictable storytelling, but by the depth and commitment the actor brings to the role.

As the formidable second-in-command to the film’s titular character, Alaba breathes life into one of the most complex antagonists to grace Nollywood screens in recent years.

“The complexity of Adigun’s character pushed me to my creative limits. Working alongside such talented professionals made every challenging scene worthwhile,” says Alaba Ultimate.

The bearded actor whose role interpretation was splendid and got commendation by fans who met him last Tuesday’s screening, at IMAX Lekki Phase 1 Cinema, showed the actor who has been around for decades but relocated to the United States is a chip of the old block.

Speaking on the challenges on set Alaba thumbed up Iyabo Ojo the lead character and co-executive producer with him.

“It was artistically challenging. I mean taking such a multifaceted role. I praise my director, Biodun Stephen’s visionary guidance and the collaborative spirit of my fellow cast members for creating an environment where his performance could truly flourish”.

For Alaba, who is set to unveil his new song, “Wamumi Debe”, the breakthrough role leverages his extensive background—drawing from over 15 years in the film industry, two decades as a professional musician, and seven years of content creation and brand-influencing experience.

This rich artistic foundation is evident in every scene, as Ultimate brings authenticity and nuance to Adigun’s complex personality.

As “Labake Olododo” continues to dominate box office charts and already grossed N50.4m at its first weekend. Industry insiders are already buzzing about award nominations for Alaba Ultimate’s transformative performance. What’s certain is that the actor has established himself as one of Nollywood’s most compelling talents to watch.

The movie has a potpourri of A-list actors and talented thespians namely Iyabo Ojo, Alaba Ultimate, Odunlade Adekola, Fathia Balogun, Mercy Aigbe, Femi Adebayo, Yinka Quadri, Scarlet Gomez, Tayo Faniran and Rotimi Fakunle, Abeni Agbon, Aisha Lawal, Cute Biola, Broda Shaggy, Tayo Amokade, Jigan and others.

