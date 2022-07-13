Population commission commences trial census across Nigeria

The National Population Commission (NpopC) has commenced the trial census exercise in selected Enumeration and Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 36 States of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This followed the conclusion of the training of field functionaries for the exercise.

The Commission in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs, Dr Isiaka Yahaya said the fieldwork which commenced Wednesday, 13th will last till 30th July 2022.

It explained that the exercise, also known as the “census dress rehearsal”, is one of the pre-census activities to evaluate all aspects of the census operation before the main census on a limited scale.

“It is a process in which all census operations are tested in a detailed and comprehensive manner to assess the level of preparedness of the Commission to conduct the 2023 Population and Housing Census,” the statement partly read.

The commission explained that the trial census will cover a total of 7681 Enumeration Areas in the 36 States and the FCT.

It further disclosed that six LGAs have been selected from the six selected states in the six geo-political zones of the country for full population enumeration while forty-five EAs in nine LGAs cutting across three senatorial districts were selected from each of the thirty States and the FCT for enumeration.

“The Trial Census fieldwork includes, building numbering and household listing from 13th to 15th July 2022; validation of EA frame from 16th to 18th July 2022; person’s enumeration from 19th to 25th July 2022; and enumeration mop up from 26th to 30th July 2022.

“As part of the exercise, Enumerators are expected to visit all residential and non-residential buildings within the selected Enumeration Areas and number the buildings and enumerate members of households in the buildings,” it said.

However, it stressed that information collected from the exercise will not form the basis of the result of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.





