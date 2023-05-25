The rave-of-the-moment Highlife Musician, Segun Johnson has embarked upon a tour in the United Kingdom.

While speaking with Tribune Online on Thursday, The ‘Sho Ta Lenu’ Crooner said he will be having shows in Manchester, London, and Birmingham.

Johnson added Sheffield, Newcastle, Southampton, Glasgow and Edinburg to the list of the cities he will be touching in the UK.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to God and the unflinching support from his fans everywhere in the world.

The ‘Shey E ma no owo yen tan’ crooner promised electric performances in all of the cities.

“It is with a great feeling of gratitude to almighty God and everyone who has supported my musical career to commence a tour of the UK with what I know how to do best with the help of the almighty.

“I will be touring cities like Bedford, Manchester, London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Southampton and so many others.

“I promise not to let you down and make sure you dance away your sorrow.” He said.

