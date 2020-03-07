Pope to deliver prayer by livestream amid coronavirus threat

Pope Francis will deliver Sunday’s Angelus Prayer by Livestream to avoid the usual crowds forming.

Twenty-one cases of coronavirus are confirmed on a cruise ship that is being held off California’s coast.

France says two more people have died from the virus taking the total to 11.

Spanish media say about 60 people contracted the virus at a funeral about two weeks ago. The national death toll has risen to 10.

The death toll in Italy rises to 197 after the largest daily increase in fatalities.

Nicola Zingaretti, president of Italy’s Lazio region and secretary of the country’s center-left Democratic Party (PD), has tested positive for Covid-19.