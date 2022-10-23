Politicians devising deadly means for 2023 elections in Oyo ― Cleric warns

Founder, Christ Apostolic Church, Prayer Mountain of Mercy, Ibadan, Prophet Moses Aladeolu has cautioned against violent 2023 elections in Oyo State, pointing to spiritual revelations that politicians are devising deadly means, especially for the governorship election in the state.

In a message titled: “God’s Revelation on Oyo State,” Aladeolu said: “The Lord God Almighty told me that many of the politicians are bent to take the mantle of the state. They are ready to kill to be there.”

Aladeolu said the message became expedient because God is not happy with the plans and does not want the blood of any indigene of Oyo State to be spilled in the name of election.

He cautioned politicians against do-or-die politics, especially employing the services of thugs for the election.

Aladeolu argued that such deadly moves were needless, noting that governor Seyi Makinde is God-sent and should be supported by all and sundry in the state for a second term.

He enjoined politicians to drop the contest for governorship, noting that such a contest amounts to a waste of financial resources.

Aladeolu said: “The Lord God Almighty loves us in Oyo state. Thus, he sent me to appeal to all in Oyo state. The Kings and leaders of every family in Oyo state to please unanimously allow the incumbent Governor, Engineer Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde to continue to take the steering of this state once more.

“The Creator told me that He is not happy and doesn’t want any blood of Oyo state indigene to be wasted. God said he sent Engr. Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde.

“Please let us jointly allow him to lead once more.

“I am not a politician, nor blood relation of this governor. I am only a priest of God.

“Wait till the next election. You will not die before then and you will not fall sick.

“God told me to appeal to you. So please, do not spend your money on the seat of governor. Do not employ the services of thugs. Everybody, do not allow your child to be used by do-or-die politicians.

“I know that you are wise and rich to lead. But, let us allow the incumbent to lead as God has chosen him. I appeal to all leaders of every political party to serve the ambition to be the current governor. I am convinced that God truly appointed him to lead. If not so, he could not have performed so well this first term amidst swift and wicked people that only want to amass wealth through governance.

“Yet, the Oyo state governor prudently did many things his predecessor could not do. In fact, many of the past Oyo state governors were not as beneficial to the people.





“They only converted government properties to themselves.

“But the reverse is the case with Governor Seyi Makinde, he has been making people happy. He employed over seven thousand university graduates. He pays the salary of the civil servants regularly. In his term, we know the 13th month’s salary. Because God appointed Engr. Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde did many things of benefit to the Oyo state people.

“Therefore, please, contest for any other seat, not the seat of the Governor.

“God said He is still going to do many things through him.”

