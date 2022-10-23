Coalition pledges support for Tinubu

Following a successful rally in Lagos to support the presidential ambition of former Lagos Governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday, organised by Seyi Tinubu, the Coalition for Tinubu-Shettima progress worldwide, has stated that the momentum experienced at the rally is an indication that the Tinubu – Shettima train is one that cannot be stopped

Speaking on the success recorded at the rally, the coalition stated that its objective is mainly to spread the message of the campaign at the grassroots, adding that the coalition is focused on an issue-based campaign and will not engage in any form of mudslinging as it spreads its messages across Nigeria

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Dr Adelodun Adeniyi stated that “it has been our objective and vision to propagate and promote the values and intention of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to every corner of Nigeria and to the Diaspora and we are not relenting on this.

“We joined this walk in solidarity; to show our commitment and throw our support behind the candidacy of Tinubu, who we believe is the best candidate. We thank everyone for this well-organised event.

“I also appreciate our members for their support from all angles. I want to encourage them not to give up even in the face of bullying and victimisation as their commitment is needed for the success of this project.

“Our president told me that we should continue working especially those who are yet to open our office in their states and also, we must all register our group with the APC in our individual states,” he added.

