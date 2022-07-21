‘Political parties must respect 1995 Beijing Declaration on 35% affirmative action’

Ahead of the 2023 elections, a call has gone to all political parties in Nigeria, to respect the 1995 Beijing Declaration on the 35% affirmative action, to allow women of substance to take their deserving active roles in the scheme of nation-building against the present patriarchal domination that constantly fuels aggression and corruption, leading to various forms of insecurity in the Nigerian society.

This call was made on Thursday by the founder, spiritual head and Grand Imam of Shafaudeen-in-Islam worldwide, Prof. Sabit Ariyo Olagoke in his office while receiving the executives of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State chapter, led by Comrade Jadesola Ajibola.

According to him, women by biological design are known to be a special breed on matters of kindness and leadership drive with deserving passion and should be allowed to take their deserving roles in the society.

He added that “Gender mainstreaming is a catalyst to the promotion or realisation of an inclusive society where marginalisation would be absent in the face of building a truly virile nation that will characterise the nation into peace and sustainable development without unwarranted heated polity, adding that in this direction, NAWOJ must contribute to excel.”

Prof. Olagoke appreciated the recent intervention of NAWOJ in the case of sexual molestation of students at the Federal Government Girls College, Oyo, adding that ” the man dies in a person who keeps mute in the face of tyranny; girl child abuse needs to stop hence parents and the media must mount up advocacy programme against it.

“And for the sensitisation needs of members of the public on women’s human rights as well as children’s immunity against paedophilia. Domestic violence most especially against women deserves the media attention through adequate sensitisation and whistleblowing,” he added.

