Polish bishop under scrutiny for allegedly ignoring sex abuse reports

The Vatican is stepping up investigations against the archbishop emeritus of Gdansk, Slawoj Glodz after reports emerged of sexual abuse by priests in his diocese.

This is contained in a diplomatic statement published on Wednesday.

The Holy See deputised the Archbishop of Warsaw to investigate allegations of negligence by Glodz in view of the reports, the statement by Poland’s papal nuncio said.

An initial probe at the lower diocesan level has already been completed, according to the statement.

In November 2019, the faithful of the Gdansk archdiocese staged a protest in front of its headquarters, demanding Glodz’s resignation.

The protesters accused him of an inadequate response to accusations of the sexual abuse of children by some priests in his diocese as well as bullying priests subordinated to him.

Glodz is one of Poland’s most prominent bishops.

He served as the bishop responsible for the military between 1991 and 2004, where he was also appointed general.

He served as archbishop of Gdansk in the years 2008-20.

In August, he retired upon turning 75.

(dpa/NAN)

