Policeman feared killed as gunmen attack station in Ibadan

Latest News
By Adewale Oshodi
police, kidnap, Benue, businessman, Towobola policemen, accident, fake COVID-19 taskforce, herbalist, Police, Yobe, farmers, landmines, Police arrest pastor over rape, Akwa Ibom,Police arrest 60 cult members, Adamawa, police

A policeman has been feared killed after an attack on a police station at Ikolaba area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday evening.

It was gathered that the gunmen shot sporadically into the police station before gaining access into it.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, while commenting on the development, said: “We just got information that our police station was attacked but I haven’t got details of the police officer allegedly killed.

“We have deployed men to the area and as soon as more details are available, we will get back to you,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians
BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence
Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide
TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…

LOOK! YOU DONT NEED TO HAVE ANY EXPERIENCE TO TRADE ONLINE,WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING A LIVING FROM TRADING ONLINE TODAY AND PROFITS WILL BE PAID TO YOUR ACCOUNT DIRECTLY. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND EARN

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari suspends Babalakin as UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

Latest News

AIB confirms collision of aircraft against Lagos airport fence

Latest News

BREAKING: Police invite Mailafia over criminal investigation Monday

Latest News

Police uncover corpse of woman locked up by husband in Kano

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More