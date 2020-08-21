Nigeria records 340 new COVID-19 cases, total now 51,304

CoronavirusTop News
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 340 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 340 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 51,304.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.

“On the 21st of August 2020, 340 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 51304 cases have been confirmed, 37885 cases have been discharged and 996 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 340 new cases are reported from 19 states- Kaduna(63), FCT(51), Plateau(38), Lagos(33), Delta(25), Gombe (21), Adamawa(21), Edo(20), Katsina(17), Akwa Ibom(11), Ekiti(10), Rivers(9), Ondo(5), Ebonyi(4), Cross River(3), Ogun(3), Sokoto(2), Imo(2), Nasarawa (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos17,3602,63414,525201
FCT4,9323,4681,41846
Oyo3,0171,3191,66434
Edo2,4951842,211100
Plateau2,1091,0441,03629
Rivers2,0481121,87957
Kaduna1,9862531,72112
Delta1,6961531,49746
Kano1,6922271,41154
Ogun1,5941861,38226
Ondo1,48768277530
Enugu1,03015985021
Ebonyi947991127
Kwara92022167623
Katsina76828745724
Osun75711862316
Borno7395764636
Abia7261415796
Gombe7099059623
Bauchi6075453914
Imo51933417510
Benue4302821399
Nasarawa38910527212
Bayelsa352632521
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom271432208
Niger2325216812
Ekiti2161021104
Adamawa2063215915
Anambra181415918
Sokoto156213816
Kebbi900828
Cross River8027458
Zamfara781725
Taraba7819554
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians
BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

Nigeria records 340 cases

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence
Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

Nigeria records 340 cases

 

LOOK! YOU DONT NEED TO HAVE ANY EXPERIENCE TO TRADE ONLINE,WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING A LIVING FROM TRADING ONLINE TODAY AND PROFITS WILL BE PAID TO YOUR ACCOUNT DIRECTLY. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND EARN

You might also like
Top News

Nigeria records 476 new cases of COVID-19, total now 50,964

Top News

Post COVID-19: Kano based industrialist tasks FG on economy

Coronavirus

COVID-19: We remain resolute in fight against spread ― Gombe governor

Coronavirus

COVID-19: World Bank calls for greater debt relief for poorer nations

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More