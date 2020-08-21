Nigeria records 340 new COVID-19 cases, total now 51,304

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 340 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 51,304.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.

“On the 21st of August 2020, 340 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 51304 cases have been confirmed, 37885 cases have been discharged and 996 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 340 new cases are reported from 19 states- Kaduna(63), FCT(51), Plateau(38), Lagos(33), Delta(25), Gombe (21), Adamawa(21), Edo(20), Katsina(17), Akwa Ibom(11), Ekiti(10), Rivers(9), Ondo(5), Ebonyi(4), Cross River(3), Ogun(3), Sokoto(2), Imo(2), Nasarawa (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 17,360 2,634 14,525 201 FCT 4,932 3,468 1,418 46 Oyo 3,017 1,319 1,664 34 Edo 2,495 184 2,211 100 Plateau 2,109 1,044 1,036 29 Rivers 2,048 112 1,879 57 Kaduna 1,986 253 1,721 12 Delta 1,696 153 1,497 46 Kano 1,692 227 1,411 54 Ogun 1,594 186 1,382 26 Ondo 1,487 682 775 30 Enugu 1,030 159 850 21 Ebonyi 947 9 911 27 Kwara 920 221 676 23 Katsina 768 287 457 24 Osun 757 118 623 16 Borno 739 57 646 36 Abia 726 141 579 6 Gombe 709 90 596 23 Bauchi 607 54 539 14 Imo 519 334 175 10 Benue 430 282 139 9 Nasarawa 389 105 272 12 Bayelsa 352 6 325 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 271 43 220 8 Niger 232 52 168 12 Ekiti 216 102 110 4 Adamawa 206 32 159 15 Anambra 181 4 159 18 Sokoto 156 2 138 16 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Cross River 80 27 45 8 Zamfara 78 1 72 5 Taraba 78 19 55 4 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

