Nigeria records 340 new COVID-19 cases, total now 51,304

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 340 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 51,304.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.
“On the 21st of August 2020, 340 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 51304 cases have been confirmed, 37885 cases have been discharged and 996 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 340 new cases are reported from 19 states- Kaduna(63), FCT(51), Plateau(38), Lagos(33), Delta(25), Gombe (21), Adamawa(21), Edo(20), Katsina(17), Akwa Ibom(11), Ekiti(10), Rivers(9), Ondo(5), Ebonyi(4), Cross River(3), Ogun(3), Sokoto(2), Imo(2), Nasarawa (2),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|17,360
|2,634
|14,525
|201
|FCT
|4,932
|3,468
|1,418
|46
|Oyo
|3,017
|1,319
|1,664
|34
|Edo
|2,495
|184
|2,211
|100
|Plateau
|2,109
|1,044
|1,036
|29
|Rivers
|2,048
|112
|1,879
|57
|Kaduna
|1,986
|253
|1,721
|12
|Delta
|1,696
|153
|1,497
|46
|Kano
|1,692
|227
|1,411
|54
|Ogun
|1,594
|186
|1,382
|26
|Ondo
|1,487
|682
|775
|30
|Enugu
|1,030
|159
|850
|21
|Ebonyi
|947
|9
|911
|27
|Kwara
|920
|221
|676
|23
|Katsina
|768
|287
|457
|24
|Osun
|757
|118
|623
|16
|Borno
|739
|57
|646
|36
|Abia
|726
|141
|579
|6
|Gombe
|709
|90
|596
|23
|Bauchi
|607
|54
|539
|14
|Imo
|519
|334
|175
|10
|Benue
|430
|282
|139
|9
|Nasarawa
|389
|105
|272
|12
|Bayelsa
|352
|6
|325
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|271
|43
|220
|8
|Niger
|232
|52
|168
|12
|Ekiti
|216
|102
|110
|4
|Adamawa
|206
|32
|159
|15
|Anambra
|181
|4
|159
|18
|Sokoto
|156
|2
|138
|16
|Kebbi
|90
|0
|82
|8
|Cross River
|80
|27
|45
|8
|Zamfara
|78
|1
|72
|5
|Taraba
|78
|19
|55
|4
|Yobe
|67
|0
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
