Nnanna Nwogu

AIG (Elections) in charge of Police Zone 9, AIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’Oje handed down this warning from the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba in Umuahia Wednesday while briefing officers and men of the Abia State Command in Umuahia.

AIG Ka’Oje, who was AIG Maritime, Lagos said “We are here in preparation for the forthcoming 2023 election”.

Ka’Oje, who read the IGP address, told his officers and men “Our role here is to ensure election security: security of Electoral Officers, election materials, the electorates and the maintenance of peace before, during and after the elections, is our priority.

“We are to remain neutral and apolitical in the electoral process. Do not be used to disturb or truncate the process”.

According to him, the IGP has deployed Special Monitoring Unit for the general election, adding “In the same vein, the Police Service Commission has done the same thing and will not hesitate to deal with officers found wanting in this electoral process”.

He urged them to keep the rules and regulations guiding them and ensure the maximum security of all in the process.

He also urged electoral observers to abide by the rules and regulations of election process in the country, warning “Interference, influence or any campaign for any principal will not be tolerated and anyone found wanting will be subjected to the full weight of the law.

He also implored traditional rulers, party chieftains and agents to speak to their subjects to be law-abiding and obey all election rules and regulations.

“I will also sound a note of warning to any group or persons that have determined to disturb or scuttle the election to have a rethink, otherwise, the full weight of law will be brought on him.





“No stone will be left unturned as we ensure the safety of lives and property of the electorates”, he said.