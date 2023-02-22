Ishola Michael

Serving Corp members participating in the 2023 general elections have been warned to refrain from tampering or trying to adjust the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine if it develops any technical problem during the election process.

The warning was given by the State Coordinator of NYSC in Bauchi state, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, while addressing the Corps members on Wednesday during a sensitisation of the Corps members on their participation in the general elections.

She said that the warning was because the electorate might think the Corps members are trying to manipulate the electoral process and may lead to serious problems

Rifkatu Yakubu urged them to hand the BVAS machine to the INEC technical officials present at the polling unit in case of any technical glitch.

The state Coordinator also admonished the Corps members not to collect food from strangers during the election exercise and urged them to ensure they go to their various polling units with food to avoid any inducement from strangers.

She said, “I will advise all those involved in the election to ensure they have what to eat. Essentially, I’m saying that people may use anything to drown you. You may be sleeping and other things would be taking place without your knowledge.So, please, ensure that you equip yourselves properly,”.

The NYSC Coordinator called on the Corps members to be highly security conscious, urging them to go home and remain indoors after submitting the election materials.

Also speaking, Mr Ateli Samson, an Assistant Director from NYSC Headquarters, said that efforts were made daily to ensure that the corps members were safe before, during and after the elections.

He assured that INEC would make adequate provisions for their feeding and urged them not to violate any electoral law.

Some Corps members expressed determination to be involved in the electoral process, saying that it is part of the service to the country they swore to do.