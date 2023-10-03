Operatives of the Delta State Police Command and local vigilantes have apprehended a suspected armed robber and arrested two others, including a 14-year-old boy, in Warri.

The 14-year-old, apprehended at a suya (grilled meat) spot at Enerhen junction in Warri South Local Government Area, had been part of a gang terrorising the area for seven years.

Identified as Gift Peace, the teenage suspect is believed to have been responsible for the deaths of at least six victims, as per our sources.

Gift met his fate when the leader of his gang, Goodluck, was arrested at Marine Quarters, Warri, by vigilante members. Goodluck confessed and led the police to the suya spot where Gift was present.

Gift has confessed that he was involved in the killing of six individuals, including a vigilante at 1st Marine Gate, during armed robbery operations.

Confirming the arrest, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, stated that two other male gang members, Idigbe Osreis (19) and Idigbe Perfect (16), were also arrested in their hideout by the police.

According to him, “On 29/9/2023, the DPO of ‘B’ Division Warri received a distress call about an armed robbery operation at Giwamu Junction Warri.

During the attack, a police undercover operative was at the scene and sighted one of the suspects. The operative later trailed him to a Suya spot at Enerhen Junction.

“The DPO of ‘B’ Warri, SP Bolarinwa Alabi, acting on the directive of the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass psc, embarked on an intelligence-led operation alongside his team and arrested one Gift Peace, a 14-year-old boy, at the said Suya spot at Enerhen junction.

“The teenager confessed to being a member of an armed robbery gang that terrorises Warri and its environs and claimed to have been involved since he was seven (7) years old.

“He provided the names of other gang members and subsequently led the detectives to their hideout.

“The gang members, upon sighting the police, opened fire from their unregistered operational tricycle.

The police responded, and during the ensuing confrontation, one of the suspects, later identified as the gang’s leader, sustained serious gunshot injuries, while the others managed to escape.

“He was taken to the hospital, where he was eventually confirmed dead by the doctor.”

He further added that the items recovered from them included the gang’s operational tricycle, a locally-made cut-to-size single-barrel gun with expended cartridges, and three live cartridges.

