Police Service Commission orders further investigation of Kyari’s indictment by FBI

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has ordered further investigation into the indictment of suspended DCP Abba Kyari by a report of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Commission disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

He stated that the commission had also ordered that further investigation be carried out by a different panel within two weeks, half the time spent on the original investigation by the police.

Ani stated also that the commission had consequently deferred a decision on Kyari’s case who until his suspension was the Officer-in-Charge of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police.

He said the PSC took the decision at the continuation of its14th Plenary Meeting chaired by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, its Chairman.

“Kyari had earlier been indicted by a report of the FBI and was also investigated by a special panel set up by the Inspector General of Police (IG).

“The I-G had earlier forwarded the FBI report to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for legal advice,’’ Ani added.

He stated also that the PSC also considered 20 pending disciplinary matters and five appeals and petitions from the I-G and aggrieved serving and ex-police officers.

He added that consideration was also given to five promotions appeals at the meeting.

He stated also that the PSC reaffirmed its earlier decision to exonerate SP Shaaba Gboyako, former Chief Security Officer, to a former IG of the unwholesome act.

“The Commission is mindful of the need to safeguard its corporate image and defend its institutional integrity and directed the IG to implement its decision as it affects the officer without delay,’’ Ani added.

