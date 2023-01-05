Police rescue six-month-old baby, 14 others in Zamfara forest

“The Zamfara state police command has rescued 15 kidnapped victims including a six-month-old baby girl at magazu forest in the state.”

Addressing newsmen on Thursday evening at the police command headquarters in Gusau, the police public relations officer SP Mohammed Shehu said all the victims were successfully rescued unconditionally.

According to him, the victims were abducted along Gusau to Tsafe on Monday when armed bandits blocked the road and abducted commuters who were in transit.

He said the rescue operation was conducted following an intelligence report gathered on the abduction of the victims.

“In the course of debriefing, the victims informed the Police that they were abducted in by a large number of armed bandits who blocked Gusau to Tsafe to Magazu road and took them into the bush at Magazu forest in the state “.

“The victim while at the Police Command Headquarters, Gusau was medically checked and later reunited with their family and Relations”.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf psc congratulates the rescued victims for regaining their freedom, and assured for police of continuous commitment to protecting lives and property of the citizens”.

Those abducted and rescued included a six month old baby, 6 females, 7 males and 2 children in the state.

