NAHCO suspends officials involved in Air Peace incident

Following the damage done to an Airbus A320 aircraft with the registration number: A320 ES-SAZ belonging to Air Peace airline by an equipment operated by some personnel of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), the management of the ground handling company has suspended all the personnel directly involved in the incident.

This is just as the handling company has invited the regulatory agency and other security agencies to commence investigations into unraveling the cause of the sad incident.

The management of Air Peace had Wednesday announced how one of the handling equipment being operated by one of its personnel rammed into the aircraft billed to operate to Owerri and thus damage its elevator.

The incident which disrupted the airline’s flight and other ten scheduled flights for the day was said to be the third of such incidents inflicted on the airline in the recent past.

In a statement issued by the Group Executive Director, Business and Corporate Services NAHCO, Dr Sola Obabori on Thursday, the company while expressing sadness over the incident, declared: “We have invited the relevant regulatory and security agencies to swing into action and especially investigate the subject of sabotage and take an independent look at the incident.

“To enable proper and unhindered investigation, some senior operations officials have been suspended, while some others are being investigated.”

The NAHCO management though confirmed that the incident impacted the affected aircraft, it equally described the airline as one of its good partner.

According to Obabori, “Air Peace is the biggest privately owned airline in Africa, and we are proud to hav e them as one of our prime clients. We share a very cordial relationship with the Airline, and we have been together all these years serving them diligently and professionally, since inception.”