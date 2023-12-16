Anambra State Police Command has rescued four children of the same parents who were abducted from their homes by kidnappers on Friday night.

The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who revealed the rescue of the kids, said they were taken from Enugwu Agidi in the Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He said: “On December 15, 2023, at about 2300, the police at Abagana received information via the police hotline that suspected herdsmen had abducted four children from a family at Achalla Village, Enugwu Agidi, in the Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Immediately after the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, received the report, he ordered the immediate mobilisation of police personnel and vigilantes to go after the kidnappers to rescue the children.

“In the early hours of today, Saturday, December 16, 2023, the four children aged 13, 14, 21, and 21 years were rescued close to Urum, 25 kilometres away from their home in Achalla village, Enugwu-Agidi.

“The children have been reunited with their parents, while the dragnet for the armed herdsmen is being extended to neighbouring communities.”

Speaking on how the children were kidnapped, Ikenga said the mother of the children said the family was watching television at about 10 p.m. when the light suddenly went out.

She and her husband went out to find out what was amiss when they saw three gunmen suspected to be herdsmen and fled for their lives.

By the time they summoned the courage to return to the house, they discovered that their four children, who were already asleep, had been abducted by the gunmen.

Ikenga said security has been beefed up in the area to forestall a re-occurrence.

