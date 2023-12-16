The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lokoja has moved materials used for the November 11 Kogi State governorship election to Abuja.

INEC’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, reportedly ordered the relocation of the election materials.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the materials were loaded in no fewer than four trucks on Friday afternoon under heavy security as they departed for the Federal Capital Territory.

According to a reliable source, the materials moved to Abuja include election results, BVAS, and other relevant, sensitive documents used in the election.

It was further gathered that the materials are no longer safe because of recent attacks on INEC officials, offices, and tribunal members by some political thugs.

Therefore, the commission ordered the removal of the materials to a safe place.

Recall that the Kogi State Election Tribunal Petition had also moved its sitting from Lokoja to the National Judicial Council complex in Jabi, Abuja.

